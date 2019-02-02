Disqualified driver's fifth conviction on 10-page history

Corie Lee Richardson, 26, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to yet another disqualified driving charge. He had four disqualified driving convictions on his 10-page traffic history.

Corie Lee Richardson, 26, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to yet another disqualified driving charge. He had four disqualified driving convictions on his 10-page traffic history.

A REPEAT disqualified driver has avoided spending time in custody due to a traineeship.

Corie Lee Richardson, 26, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to yet another disqualified driving charge.

Prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Richardson on Campbell St at 1.40am on January 12 and he told them he was driving around to look for a friend's vehicle.

The court heard Richardson had a 10-page traffic history including four convictions for driving while disqualified.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Richardson was five months into an eight-month traineeship.

"He instructs he was at a party at the time and the other drivers had been drinking and he didn't want his kids driven back by those drivers,” Mr Ramirez said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said there were other transport avenues such as taxis Richardson could have used.

She said it was only because of the traineeship that she was granting immediate parole release.

Richardson received a nine-month prison term and a $500 fine and was disqualified from driving for two years.