Rockhampton Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Disruption to Rockhampton Hospital phones

11th Mar 2019 10:29 AM

INCOMING calls to Rockhampton Hospital on Tuesday night will be interrupted for a short period sometime between 9 - 11pm for work on the phone lines.

During the interruption, attempted calls to the hospital will get the message "Optus regrets the number you have called is not available - please check the number and try again".

The hospital has advised that anyone receiving this message should wait 10 minutes before trying again.

All internal phones and medical alarms will remain operational.

The hospital apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and has arranged for the work to be undertaken during the least busy period for incoming phone calls.

