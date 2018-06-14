Distance education takes off in CQ

HOME education is on the rise in the Rockhampton region with a 53% increase in distance education enrolments in the past year and a slight increase in home-schooled students.

Statistics show the number of home-school students registered in the area rose from eight to 10 between 2013 and this year but many more parents are choosing to enrol their children in distance education.

Faith Christian School of Distance Education has students in Rockhampton and the school's principal and teacher Jason Caldwell said the increase in distance education students could be attributed to "word of mouth".

In Rockhampton, he said the people not registered or enrolled last year would have been "under the radar".

"They've just gained confidence in what distance education is offering," he said.

Students enrolled in private distance education schools, including Mr Caldwell's school, were not counted in the statistics, meaning there were more students in the region.

He said distance education was becoming more popular because it offered more support and provided parents with programs to educate their children.

In a home-schooling set-up, parents are responsible for everything, including programs and educational content.

Mr Caldwell said in his school alone, he had received 38 requests last week from parents across the state wanting to enrol their children.

He said the growth in distance education was a sign educational attitudes were changing.

Mr Caldwell said parents took children out of the classroom when problems arose.

"The level of behaviour we're tolerating in class is changing," he said.

While it's easy to count the number of distance education students enrolled at registered schools, Christian Education Ministries' Schools Department general manager Dr Terry Harding said it was difficult to determine exactly how many students were home schooled because many families did not register with the Queensland Government.

His research shows 90-95% of distance education students are in metropolitan areas.

HOME EDUCATION

Last year:

8 students home schooled

47 in distance education



This year:

10 students home schooled

72 in distance education

- APN NEWSDESK