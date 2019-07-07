Distance no barrier as council flies in job candidates

GOOD POSOTION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council flew a potential job candidate across the Tasman Sea to make sure they were the real deal on Friday.

The candidate flew from New Zealand to Rockhampton for an interview with the community services department.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said when hiring a new employee you should "eyeball” them first.

She said an in-person interview allowed employers to make a proper judgment on the candidate beyond the computer screen.