Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD POSOTION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.
GOOD POSOTION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long. RRC
Council News

Distance no barrier as council flies in job candidates

7th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council flew a potential job candidate across the Tasman Sea to make sure they were the real deal on Friday.

The candidate flew from New Zealand to Rockhampton for an interview with the community services department.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said when hiring a new employee you should "eyeball” them first.

She said an in-person interview allowed employers to make a proper judgment on the candidate beyond the computer screen.

rockhampton regional council meeting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Brisbane company secures local contract for bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Brisbane company secures local contract for bridge upgrade

    Politics The $8.3million project will replace a timber bridge and flood proof the road. Expected to be completed in December.

    • 7th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
    Stankes hope for rain and better roadworks

    premium_icon Stankes hope for rain and better roadworks

    News Third generation remains on the land near Ridgelands