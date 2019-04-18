'Distracting' digital billboards divide community

Bishopp CEO, Brad Bishopp and Nick McAlpine with Bishopps first Rockhampton digital billboard.

WITH more and more digital billboards popping up around the city it seems that not everyone is happy to see the new additions.

After a recent story in The Morning Bulletin, 'How many digital billboards are too many for our roads?' members of the community made their thoughts on the high-tech billboards known.

Here's what you had to say:

Clinton Martin: Especially when the main colour is white...dangerous when driving towards them at night as they place havoc with your vision.

Chris Sinclair: The one at Tropical Ford is a driving distraction.

Robert Hunt: Should not be allowed on highway routes.

Matthew James: One! When it shines too bright and blinds you as you drive.

Tracey Sorensen: We have enough - NO MORE please.

Lynda Morrow: They are distracting and some are way too bright. Get rid of them...

Chris Wilson: Get rid of them all.

Jamie Scott: I find the ones over the bridge too distracting. Especially at night. When they change it's so bright and disorienting.

Linda Horne: They are definitely a distraction.

Ben Green: Get rid of them all, they are not needed.

Una Slatter: I like them, they brighten the town, you know they're there so you don't need to look at them all the time if you're driving.

Bonita Thomson: No different to looking at a mobile phone instead of the traffic around you.

Petros Khalesirad: Clearly most people in this thread have never been to a capital city.

Trevor Scrimshaw: Billboard pollution is desecrating our cities and has become an ugly blight!

Andrew Brown: Forget digital what about all the political banners at major junctions, if they worked you would need a traffic management plan. What is the difference they are distracting drivers??? Work place health and safety turn a blind eye I guess!! Happy to hear from WHS&E why they are different.

Geoffrey Sanderson: More the better

Kathryn Mansfield: Digital Billboards are far safer than placard waving 'red' shirted people within the traffic corridor without Hi-Viz clothing or traffic control. Distracting and dangerous especially when they run across in front of on-coming traffic. Do these people actually have permits to do this within the traffic corridor? Road workers have warnings and speed reduction signs for such dangerous conditions within the corridor.

Layton King: Get rid of the lot of them.

Elaine Hans: Some are dangerously distracting...Remove them all would be a good idea.