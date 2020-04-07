Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Distressing photo as China lifts bans

by Amanda Woods
7th Apr 2020 8:32 AM

 

About 20,000 sightseers flocked to a popular mountain range in China over the weekend - forcing authorities to shut it down - as the country loosened its coronavirus restrictions.

Photos and videos circulating on the Weibo social media platform show packs of mask-wearing visitors crowding pathways and jostling for space at the Huangshan, or Yellow, Mountains in Anhui province on Saturday and Sunday.

They had gathered for the traditional Ching Ming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, according to the South China Morning Post.

Beginning Saturday, the Anhui provincial government had been offering free entry to 29 sites, including Huangshan, to encourage tourism, the outlet reported.

Visitors were required to show their health status on an app, get their temperatures checked prior to entry and wear surgical masks.

By Sunday, park authorities said they were forced to shutter the popular destination as the number of visitors surged to its daily limit of 20,000.

Tourists flock to sites across China as social distancing bans start to lift.
Tourists flock to sites across China as social distancing bans start to lift.

Anhui, which shares its western border with Hubei province - the initial epicentre of the deadly bug - last reported a new coronavirus case on February 27, according to official figures cited by the outlet.

In total, 990 cases, including six deaths, have been reported in the province.

By Monday morning, China had reported 82,665 coronavirus cases and 3212 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France each have now tallied more cases than China.

"I think China is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 detections and may need to tune the social distancing measures that are needed to keep COVID-19 contained," Benjamin Cowling, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University, told the outlet. "For now, it may be OK to relax some measures, but those measures should be tightened if case numbers pick up."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Distressing photo as China lifts bans

This popular site attracted thousands and shares the same border as the Hubei province, which was the initial epicentre of the coronavirus.
This popular site attracted thousands and shares the same border as the Hubei province, which was the initial epicentre of the coronavirus.

More Stories

china chinese government coronavirus editors picks lifted restrictions pandemic propaganda st louis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientists: Don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, ‘squash it’

        premium_icon Scientists: Don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, ‘squash it’

        News A Queensland scientist explains where to from here with the COVID-19 pandemic.

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...

        UPDATE: Park ranger killed by shark was working on CQ island

        premium_icon UPDATE: Park ranger killed by shark was working on CQ island

        Breaking UPDATE: The man was a Queensland Parks employee.

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        Crime There are 15 people to front the Magistrate in Rockhampton today