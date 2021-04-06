Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

AMOS; CHIBI; CYMER; DAN; DEACON; HAN; HEWLETT; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MALLETT, H; MALLETT, R; MAMARA; MAOW; MARSHALL; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; MCKEEN; MURCOTT; THORNTON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; TANG; DAVIDSON; NSEGIYUMVA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROM, Andrew John | Judge Jones | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GWILLIAMS, Andrew Mervyn | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

AITKEN, Lance Ernest George | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6

