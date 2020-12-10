Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 10

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STANKIEWICZ; FINEY-GARDINER; SINGH; ANDERSON; HUISH; JACOBSON; MALHI; RYAN; SAUNDERS; SMITH; THOMAS; YOUNG; HARTLEY | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS; APECHE; BHORLA; CHANDLER; CLARK; DARE; GARDINER; GARRATT; HALLIDAY; HICKEY; JENKIN; LEITCH; MARIETTAKIS; MARTIN; MCGOUGH; MITCHELL; NAJARIYAN; PHAM; POLJAK; RAE; RYAN; STENNER; TOBY; TRETHEWEY; WATSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HERLIHY, Lenore Jennifer | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SEARL, James | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WANN, Tyrone Zane | Judge Everson | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ZHANG, Fangzheng | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOAZ, Chantelle Joanne; DUFFY, Tyee Edward; WILSON, Matthew Robert; WILLIAMSON, James Grant; CAMPBELL, Lachlan John | Judge Burnett | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

GREEN, Douglas Kerry | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCGOUGH, Adam Paul Lumley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

