District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 18
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MCADAM, Mark Andrew | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ATOSH; BELL, C; BELL, M; CURRIE; HINDOM; HUBBER; IRONS; MAGGIO; NGATUVAI; NUR ABDI; PHAM; PLATTS; REA; WHITEHEAD; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOURKE; CHIU; GRAY; HONEYBALL; KIRKPATRICK, K; KIRKPATRICK, A; LE; NYUNT; SAM; THOMPSON; TILLACK; WOLSTENCROFT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BJORKELUND, Taylor | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHULTE, Shayne Malcolm | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAVIS, Matthew Wass | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

POOLE, Samuel Thomas; MCGRATH, Amy Louise | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BEESLEY, Stephanie Iris | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEN, Thomas James | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROCKE, Kieran David | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WYBORN, Peggy Louise | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TOMLIN, Mitchell | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

