Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUX, Scott Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN; BOUCHER; BOURKE; DOBBIE; GILMORE; GOULD; GRAHAM; HAWKINS; HELMERS; HODGE; JACKSON; LIAPIS; MACRAE; MCALISTER; MCLAUGHLIN; OREILLY; PECKHAM; POWELL; SAMARANAYAKE; SIOLO; SMITH; STANKIEWICZ; STEEDMAN; SULLIVAN; THOMPSON; TIMMS; WALTERS; WILLIAMS; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CHAMBERS; CLINCKETT; DUBE; EDWARDSON; HURLSTONE; KHAN; MALY; MOSS, P; MOSS, T; NAIRN; POWELL; ROKOMATU; SADLER; SHAPLAND; SMITH; VISSER; WAUGH | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSITINI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

BOURKE, Allan John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARTWIG, Wayne Charles | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

GALSTAUN, Henry; MILLER, Ngiarie | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

O'DEMPSEY, Vincent; MCVEIGH, Keith Patrick | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAVAGE, Emma Frances | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GREEG-MANNERS, Caleb Stephen | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

THORNTON, Corey Ian Michael | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

HILL, Jai William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 19