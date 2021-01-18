Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Rick James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI;DUCKER;EIBY;GEIGER;GEORGETOWN;GIBSON;HARRISON;JOHNSON;LAZAREVIC;LIAPIS;MCVEIGH;NOLAN;O'DEMPSEY; PATON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BELCHER;GWILLIAMS;NAVA;NGUYEN; PICKTHORNE;STONE;HETHERINGTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HARGRAVE, Ryan Francis Connor; ALEXANDER, Jeremy Emanuel | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Nicole Peta | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORTLOCK, Hayden Peter; VAN MAANEN, Joseph; OGBORNE, Brandon James | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ZHANG | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MICKELO, Marcia Vicki Denise; BRITCHER, Harrison Edward | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

BAYLISS, Rhys; HALL, Travis Larry Benjamin | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

court court list

