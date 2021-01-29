Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 29
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

LIAPIS, Dimitrios; LYMAR, Steven Dean | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; CARR; DAVIS; DOBSON; DZIDUCH; JENSEN; KIMBER; LEARY; MOY; MURRAY; O'CALLAGHAN; PETERSON; ROCKE; TUITUPOU; WHATMORE; WILLS MORGAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BANKS; BEECHER; BLACKADDER; BLACKMAN; BRENNAN; BRITTON; BURMAN; CAIN; CARLO; CHUA; CONNOR; COOPER; DEVEREAUX; DUBE; DYER; EDWARDSON; GALVIN; GILMORE; GRAHAM; GREGORY; HAYWARD; HILL; HURLSTONE; KHAN; LACEY; LAWTON; LI; MACZEK; MAGRATH; MALIKI; MALLORY; MARIETTAKI; MCDOUGALL; MCKENNA; PARKER; POWELL; ROKOMATU; SINGH; SMITH, C; SMITH, O; STANES; STEVENS; TAN; TURNER; WARNER; WILLIS; WILSON; WYATT; YOUNG; ZANATTA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SADLER; HURLSTONE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HARKER, Kevin John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANNING, Alastair Wayne | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGEADY, Robert Daniel Patrick | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; ALLEN, Ronald Keith | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ALGIE, Corey; FRECKNALL, Tina Louise | Judge Everson | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

HAYDEN, David Ross | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BAILY, Helen Jean; KIELY, Lee John | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WEGENER, Harley David; LEHMANN, Nakia Lawrence | Judge Williamson QC | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

