Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

REEVES, Rockford Dean | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DUBE, Tendai; EDWARDSON, Zack David; ROKOMATU, Savenaca Navunidakua | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SAILOR, Titus Miara Charlie Ni | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Nathan Wade | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ANDERSON, Brendan Roy; DIETE, Darren Wayne | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDHOUSE; JONES; MCKINNON; SMITH; TATE | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLESSINGTON; BRENNAN; BREWER; CHANGLER; D'ANDILLY; EDSER; ELAYOUBY; FOXALL; GANGOO; HAYWARD; HOPKINS; IBRAHIM; IGGLEDEN; JARDINE; LAZAREVIC; MASKEY; MURCOTT; NADOVSKI; NISABWE; PEET; PETTITT; RICE; SINGH; SIYAWEZE; SMITH; WANN | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LAKE, Emmylou Shary | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NOLAN, Matt James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence Part Heard)

CLOUGH, Thomas Reginald | Judge Barlow QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CADMAN, Flinders John; PATON, Jaymilee Susan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 1

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        Premium Content Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        News The rally is meant to highlight conditions linked to understaffing in Australian private aged care.

        Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

        Premium Content Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

        News The woman checked into a Yeppoon motel to get away from her defacto spouse.

        LETTERS: Qld’s Olympic bid a ‘bridge too far’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Qld’s Olympic bid a ‘bridge too far’

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Yeppoon dad honoured through digital Melanoma March

        Premium Content Yeppoon dad honoured through digital Melanoma March

        Community This year is the 10th anniversary of the national Melanoma March campaign.