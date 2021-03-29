Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARUSO; GRAY; HAIR; HILL; LEEDIE; PUGLISI; RICHARDS; TEAROA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLAIR; BRENNAN; BYRNE; CLELAND; CURRIE; DAVIDSON; EDSER; EVANS; FOXALL; JACKSON; JARDINE; JONES; KIM; LAKE; MACKAY; MANON; MORGAN; MURRAY; RENELLA; ROPER; SMITH; TUT; URUAMO; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHNSON, Clinton Russell | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

TYSON, Craig John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CLEWLEY, Patrick | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MOSTYN, Brendon Russell | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCGOUGH, Adam Paul Lumley | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TUISENGE, Egide | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SYED, Mohammad Anuar | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

COLLETTE, Richard Douglas | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MAJOR, Traviss Brian | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DELOWER, Jarrod James | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RAMSAY, Matthew Alexander; MIDDLETON, Andrew John | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIS, Jacob Kevin | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

GENTNER, Riley Barry | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

