District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 13
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
13th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TURKKAN, Ahmet | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SLADE, Jeffrey Richard Percy | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JACKSON, Lakisha Le | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

SHARPE, Neil Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; CHOL; DEACON; DUTTON; FAHEY; KELLY; KHAN; PHAM; RYKE; TAMAN-ADNUM; TUT; BOND; SCARBOROUGH; IRONS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WOODOWARD; GRITT; YOUNG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 1:00 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLANCH, Rebeca | Judge Reid | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Show Cause)

STEVENS, Lachlan Kai | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

YOUNG, Matt John; MARTIN, Kayne | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOIZOU, Jamie Anthony Louca | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 13

