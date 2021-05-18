Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 18
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 18
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BOXALL, Rhys David; WALKER, Jadee | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BATTEN, Rhys Jacob; WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ADAM; ABBOTT; BERG; BROOKS; CLEWLEY; GODDARD; KAHUROA; MACKAY; MANNERS; NIVALA; OSBORNE; TILLACK; TORPEY; WATTER; WILLIAMS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JAMES; WILLIAMS; HUDSON; SKIDMORE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DE VRIES, Madonna Maria; RAYNER, Steven Leigh | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PUGLISI, Duncan Ethain; HODGE, Samuel Paul; ROOPE, Ravyn | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Stephen Ross | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOND, Harry John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammad | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 18

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in serious but stable condition after Yeppoon Road crash

        Premium Content Man in serious but stable condition after Yeppoon Road crash

        News Paramedics attended the scene around 6pm on Monday night

        CQ crash: Man charged with interfering with driver's control

        Premium Content CQ crash: Man charged with interfering with driver's control

        News The vehicle crashed into a pole at 1.30am in Berserker and a woman was taken to...

        Rocky Hospital ramping increase prompts MP visit

        Premium Content Rocky Hospital ramping increase prompts MP visit

        Politics Rockhampton’s ramping has increased 27 per cent since February 2020 such that...

        OPINION: Our homeless epidemic is a bridge too far

        Premium Content OPINION: Our homeless epidemic is a bridge too far

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.