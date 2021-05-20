Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TUT, Tut Gatwech | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITCHESON; BARRETT; BLAKE; BLAND; BURROWS; COON; COWELL; FESTA; HINDOM; HULCOMBE; IRWIN; ISON; LEWINGTON; LIDSTONE; MALY; NAIRN; PEET; SIMPSON; STANFORD; ELWELL | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JEFFREYS; KNOX; CALLAGHAN; LANDSDOWNE; LOUSICK; PATTERSON; SMITH; WALTON; WRIGHT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MCADAM, Mark Andrew; WILLIS, Tyson Victor | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCADAM | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Jaideep; SCHWENKE, Luke Donald | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

STANIK, Kane Edward Stanislaw; EDWARDS, Ashley Skye; EDMONDS, Komene | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Stephen Ross | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARRIS, Samantha Courtney; JACKSON, Ma Alice Jaene | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOND, Harry John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammad | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

