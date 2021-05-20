Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 20
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TUT, Tut Gatwech | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITCHESON; BARRETT; BLAKE; BLAND; BURROWS; COON; COWELL; FESTA; HINDOM; HULCOMBE; IRWIN; ISON; LEWINGTON; LIDSTONE; MALY; NAIRN; PEET; SIMPSON; STANFORD; ELWELL | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JEFFREYS; KNOX; CALLAGHAN; LANDSDOWNE; LOUSICK; PATTERSON; SMITH; WALTON; WRIGHT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MCADAM, Mark Andrew; WILLIS, Tyson Victor | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCADAM | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz Nabil | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Jaideep; SCHWENKE, Luke Donald | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

STANIK, Kane Edward Stanislaw; EDWARDS, Ashley Skye; EDMONDS, Komene | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Stephen Ross | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARRIS, Samantha Courtney; JACKSON, Ma Alice Jaene | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOND, Harry John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammad | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

