Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 24

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 24

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GOOLEY, Shaun William; ISON, Paul Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARTULIN; BIBBY; CRAWFORD; DANIEL; HUGHES; LOLI; MURPHY; PRABOWO; SINGH; SPARKS-LARDNER; TOBANE; WOLFF; PETTIGREW | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AKAUOLA; COVOLO; GRAY; MACDONALD; REECE; FINGLAS; WOODS; JOHNSTON; POWER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DANIEL, Dean | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HEALY, David John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WOLSTENCROFT, Alan | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NEW, Michael Alan; OGBORNE, Michael Edward | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Steven Bradley; STEVENS, Charity; JONES, Corey William | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HORNE, Cameron David | Judge Clarke | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 24