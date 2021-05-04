Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PETTITT, Jasmine Jean Lilian | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON, M; ANDERSON, B; BRANDWOOD; CONFORTI; CRAMB; DAVIDSON; DOPSON; DUGAN; DUNCOMBE; ELFORD; EVANS; GRAY; HALAUFIA; HULCOMBE; KELLY; MALLETT; MAYOYA; MCDOWALL; MCSHANE; MILLS; MOHAMMADI; MOORE; NEILSON; PUGLISI; READ; RENELLA; SINGH; STAFFORD; STEHR; TANG; TOBANE; MATAHARI; BALFOUR, Sa; BALFOUR, St | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BARTULIN; CUFI; DOPSON; FIELD; CHANDLER; PRABOWO; GOOLEY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WILSON, Damien; NGUYEN, Thanh Son | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WEBB, Noel | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

HANSEN, Thomas Grant | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

D'ANDILLY, Martin Glen | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUKE, Amber Breanna | Judge Williamson QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GAULT, Tammy Louise; PHOTINOS, Zacheri Peter Nicholas | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROOTS, Dale Robert | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

FORBES, Annmarie | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAWERENCE, Jonathan; BAKLAS, Jordan; HALLIFAX, Ryan | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KYNUNA, Dirk Gregory David | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ERTEL, Max Lee | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 4

