Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUNNE, Stephen Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; BLOWES; CARTWRIGHT; CRAMB; DAWSON; HANSEN; HARTWIG; MCLEAN; MOORE; PATON; PETERSON; ROOM; TAVELLA; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU; CURRIE; DZIDUCH; SHAW; SHILLINGSWORTH; WILSON; LUCEY; PAIN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAN, Ross John; MATTHEWS Christopher John; URBANO, Leigh John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CASEY, William Tetiria Mohaka; MAMATTA, Ila Jnr | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIDDY, Rohan Lockhart | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 2

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        Premium Content Election promises set to be delivered to Rocky and Keppel

        News With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

        Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Premium Content Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

        Crime Man who assaulted motorist in McDonald’s drive-through and crashed car into Dingles...

        SHOWDOWN: Crushing defeat seals Central’s finals fate

        Premium Content SHOWDOWN: Crushing defeat seals Central’s finals fate

        Soccer The side went down in a landslide 7-nil defeat against third-ranked Bluebirds...

        Stacked line-up delights punters as barrel racing returns

        Premium Content Stacked line-up delights punters as barrel racing returns

        Horses Over 500 rides took place across just one day of the weekend-long event.