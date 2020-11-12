Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 12
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 12
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILY; BEESLEY; BROWN; BULL; DARE; FORBES; GRITT; HARTAS; JONES; KAPETANOVIC; MACFARLAN; MAGGIO; MARIETTAKIS; MCGOUGH; MUSGROVE; NEILSON; O'CALLAGHAN; OSTERMAN; POSCHELK; RICHARDSON; SMITH; STEVENS; THOMAS; TRETHEWEY; WAUGH; WEBSTER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEAVER; DEMPSEY; GOWER; LEARY; SAY; WITT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, John Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Review and Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARTON, Corrie Leslie; O'CONNOR, Gary Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHACKELL, Joshua Grant | Judge Reid | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

FORSTER, Nigel Rae | Judge Long S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

HUNTER, Stuart Henderson | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Pauline Mary | Judge Coker | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

KEITH, Matthew Alexander | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

GOODMAN, Steven James | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 12

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Premium Content TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Motoring The project is now in the detailed design phase which looks at refining the concept design.

        CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        Premium Content CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        News The Sun exhibition can be viewed at the Kern Arcade pop-up shop in East St.

        Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Premium Content Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Crime Former rugby league player refused to let police inside as he attempted to hide a...

        Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        Premium Content Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        News The announcement was made by the Catholic Diocese.