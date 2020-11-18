Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

by Staff writers
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ABBOTT; BAKER; BOBBERMEN; BRAIN; BURRY; CHRISTOFFELSZ; GREER-MANNERS; HAMILTON; HARRY; LEONARD; MILLETT; MINCZANOWSKI; RYAN; SAKARIA; VAN MAANEN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CADMAN; CAMPBELL; MANLEY; SHAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Barry Mark | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 26 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

MOGA, Falesalafai | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gym expands just months after being forced to shut down

        Premium Content Gym expands just months after being forced to shut down

        Business Earlier this year the business lost 70 per cent of its revenue, but thanks to the support of members, it is able to continue.

        NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Busted drug-driving two days after smoke

        News A MAN who smoked marijuana and was caught two days later driving on the Dawson...

        LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Charges expected as police chase sends school into lockdown

        Premium Content Charges expected as police chase sends school into lockdown

        Crime Three offenders allegedly fled the scene of an attempted break and enter, running...