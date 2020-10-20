Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GRANZ GLENN. Geoffrey; CHAPMAN, Ricco Jordan; STEENBOK, Vincent Seth | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PARWEZ, Syed Moiz; BIRD, Geoffrey James; ANTHOULAS, Stan; MOY, Stephen Michael | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; BLANCH; BROWN; CLARKE; COX; COOK; CURRIE; IGGLEDEN; MATAHARI; MCDONAGH; NOCKE-CAMERON; TURNER; VADAKKAN; WILLIS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

COX; FLIER; DALEY; JONES; RAMSAY; RELIA; SIYAWEZE; NISABWE; BUDAK; ROCKE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COUSINS, Amanda | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application)

BRANDON, Cade Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KING, Samuel Ian | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF, Keith Leslie | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SHORT, Pania Maree | Judge Rosengren | Court 29 Floor 8 | 11:15 AM | (Sentence)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SCHULTZ, Deborah Toni; ABRAHAMS, Nathan Jack | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

LEWIS, Brae Taylor | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FINDLAY, Raymond Ross | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PREWITT, Christopher Rex | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOUGLAS, William Paul | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 20