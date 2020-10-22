Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIS, Allan Thomas; PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MANNING; BROWN; CHAMBERS; JAMES-BROWN; JENKIN; MAGGIO; WANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY; BOURKE; BRADSHAW; CARR; DADDO; DARE; ENOSA; FLYNN; GANGOO; GLOVER; HORDERN; KINGSTON; LEHMANN; MARIETTAKIS; MARKOVSKI; MURRAY; OSTERMAN; PETERSON; TRETHEWEY; WANG; WEGENER; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Peter Michael | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PRESTON, Ryan John; STEENBOK, Vincent Seth | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WEGENER, Stacey Louise | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Porter QC | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FINDLAY, Raymond Ross | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEFFENS, Nicholas John | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WAUGH, Paul; YOUNG, Corey | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Gary Edward | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WAINOHU, Jordan Grant | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

