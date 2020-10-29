Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 29
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

STARK, Jacinta Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COVILL, Joseph Graham; MEAD, Andrew Douglas | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELLEM, Norman Howard | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

MALE, David Francis; BARNEY, Steven Wundunna | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APECHE; PEARSON; TAUPAU | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ABDI; BAILY; BJORKELUND; BRIDGE, C; BRIDGE, M; CONFORTI; DAVEY; DAVIS; EBRAHIMI; FARAH; FLANAGAN; FOWLER; FRANGIEH; HECKENBERG; HOWARD; JOHNSON; KOCKA, Damien; KOCKA, Dion; MACFARLAN; MARTIN; MIDDLETON; MOHAMED; NITARSKI; ORD; PARRY; RAMSAY; RICHARDSON; SALESA; SAVAGE; SKELLY; TAYLOR; TE MOANANUI; TOLHURST; VADAKKAN; VOLK; WALTERS; WATTER; WILSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NEILSON, Mathew Peter | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STEFFENS | Judge Barlow QC | Court 33 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KINGAROY CIRCUIT | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 29

