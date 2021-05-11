Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 11
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
11th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAU; BAH; BACKHOUSE; TAYLOR; BOYLE; COURTNAGE; MYLES; DAY; ROSKAM; TAYLOR; JONES; WATTS; JONES; FALETUAI; VILAYLATH; AH KUOI; WALKER; NAYLOR; SCHROEN; BENVIN; MOLLOY; TOMAI; WILSHIRE; NOWLAN; SPIJKERS; POSKART; LEHMANN; DEZORZI; GARDINER; WEBB; SHIEFELEBEIN; MAZOUDIER | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BRIODY; THWAITES; FLANAGAN; LEES-BROWN | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ELIA; LEATHERBY; TAYLOR; LARGE; HENSLER; WALSH; KELLY; STELLING | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MANSON, MATTHEW PETER | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

HOANI, Olivia Shardonai | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

AMOU, Ayii Mabior Arok | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

