District Court criminal sittings at Mackay, May 24
Crime

Mackay District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
24th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Mackay :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DARR | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 4 Level 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LUDWIG; RAMSAMY | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BATCHELOR, Steven Roger Edward | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GIDDY, Christopher Robert | | | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BATE, Thomas Matthew and BROWN, Kimberly Judith May | | | 4:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

