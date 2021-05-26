Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore, May 26
Crime

Maroochydore District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BARTON, Adam Samuel | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANGEL; BYRAM; FLYNN; KEIR; KENNEDY; RYAN; SWENSER | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HIGHT, Caleb William | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEACH, Stephen | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 1 Floor 3 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore, May 26

 

