Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on June 22.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, June 22

by Staff writers
21st Jun 2021 7:29 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

RIGGS, Scott Daniel Malcolm | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

