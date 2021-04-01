Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 1
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DONNELLY, Simon James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

McINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SUELL, Neville James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MABER-McKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEAN, Kailyn Jade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

ADIDI, Adikuyum Atu Marley | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

OWEN, Dylan David | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

NOWLAND, Jourdan Taylah-Shain | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ORTIZ, Shona Lucia & FATNOWNA Khory Dennis | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

FOREMAN, Kevin Timothy | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

