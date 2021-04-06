Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 6
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM |

RICHARDS, Brett Leroy | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Michael Dare | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GREAVES, Beau Daniel Cleland | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WATTS, Justin Kyle | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SHILLINGSWORTH, Timothy | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

OWEN, Dylan David | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LUDWIG, Dennis Richard | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

