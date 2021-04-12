Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
12th Apr 2021 2:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DIXON, Lance Edward Thomas; DIXON, Anthony Malcolm; LILL, Bailey Joseph | Chief Judge | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GILLEN, Kate Emma | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

TAPP, Cameron Antony | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BROCKFIELD, Joshua Lewis | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MATHESON, Robert James | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WATTS, Justin Kyle | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

ADIDI, Adikuyum Atu Marley | | | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KENT, Bradley John | | | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 12

