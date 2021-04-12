District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

DIXON, Lance Edward Thomas; DIXON, Anthony Malcolm; LILL, Bailey Joseph | Chief Judge | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GILLEN, Kate Emma | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

TAPP, Cameron Antony | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BROCKFIELD, Joshua Lewis | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MATHESON, Robert James | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WEST, Shaun Michael | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

CARTER, Shane Anthony | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SOPEER, Adrian Russell | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WATTS, Justin Kyle | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

ADIDI, Adikuyum Atu Marley | | | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KENT, Bradley John | | | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

