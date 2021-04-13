Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
13th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ian Richard William Rolingson | Chief Judge | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Daniel James Burgess | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

KELLION, Daniel Anthony Noonan | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

DOUGLAS, Daniel Robert | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GAMBLE, Samuel James | | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RICHARDS, Brett Leroy | | | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 13

More Stories

rockhampton district court

Just In

    Horror school shooting in US

    Horror school shooting in US
    • 13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        Premium Content Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        News Industry Super Australia says if action is not taken, women’s savings will keep falling further behind.

        Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Premium Content Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Sport Never before in the history of the sale has anywhere close to a million dollars in...

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Be dazzled by song and dance at Broadway and Beyond

        Premium Content Be dazzled by song and dance at Broadway and Beyond

        Art & Theatre The annual production will hit the Pilbeam Theatre stage next month with tickets...