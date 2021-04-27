Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 27
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 27
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

POTBURY, David Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FERGUSON, Kerrod Neil | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GILLEN, Kate Emma & TAPP, Cameron Antony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RUMPF, Michael James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, Robert Brian | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CASEY, Franklin Godfrey | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DOMIN, Cameron John | | | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 27

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Premium Content LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Council News But a local government regulation sparked a debate between the councillors.

        Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Premium Content Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Crime A drunk man told police to touch his genitals several times while he was being...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged Rocky bottle shop assault

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged Rocky bottle shop assault

        News Police responded to reports of an assault at a bottle shop in North Rockhampton.