Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

BAKER, Kevin Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

POTBURY, David Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FERGUSON, Kerrod Neil | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GILLEN, Kate Emma & TAPP, Cameron Antony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RUMPF, Michael James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, Robert Brian | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, David Marshall | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

CASEY, Franklin Godfrey | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DOMIN, Cameron John | | | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

