District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 29
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment)

WHITE, Harold John | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOMIN, Cameron John | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

