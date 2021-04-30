Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 30
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 30
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
30th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, William Thomas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

PINK, Albert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 30

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Capricorn Coast restaurant tantalises seafood taste buds

        Premium Content New Capricorn Coast restaurant tantalises seafood taste buds

        Food & Entertainment With breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features traditional meals with a twist and a focus on local seafood.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dingoes on island need to be removed

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dingoes on island need to be removed

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Live music for Mater patients ahead of Beef Australia

        Premium Content Live music for Mater patients ahead of Beef Australia

        News Mater will have a breast feeding and nappy lounge table at the trade fair, manned...

        Druggie told: ‘Get chip off your shoulder’ or go to jail

        Premium Content Druggie told: ‘Get chip off your shoulder’ or go to jail

        News Things didn’t get off to a good start for Yeppoon man when he showed up...