Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, William Thomas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

PINK, Albert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JABBOURY, Ken Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, April 30