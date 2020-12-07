Menu
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

by Staff writers
7th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RANKIN, Alex James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BROWN, Mitchell Tristen Trent | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PHILLIPS, Ashley-Jane Kimberley | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MCKINLEY, Sironen John William | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ANDERSON, Travis Roy | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WHITE, James Kelvin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

TORY, Christopher Glen | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

CATLIN, Lisa Anne | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

COSTELLOE, Israel Hans | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

GEIGER, Giobi Sydney | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 7

