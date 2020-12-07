Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RANKIN, Alex James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BROWN, Mitchell Tristen Trent | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
PHILLIPS, Ashley-Jane Kimberley | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
MCKINLEY, Sironen John William | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
ANDERSON, Travis Roy | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
WHITE, James Kelvin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
TORY, Christopher Glen | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
CATLIN, Lisa Anne | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)
HASANEEN, Walid | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)
COSTELLOE, Israel Hans | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
GEIGER, Giobi Sydney | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 7