District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 10
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

JONSEN, Shiann Rhiannon | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry-Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

STEAD, Gavin Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BRIGHOUSE, Jacob Riley Rata | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment)

SALES, Israel Nathaneal David | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAFSKY, Thomas James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

POVEY, Navajo Nikora | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

