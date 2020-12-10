Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
JONSEN, Shiann Rhiannon | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
BRYCE, Daniel Wade | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
FALK, Kerry-Lyn | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
BAILEY, Byron Leslie | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
STEAD, Gavin Ronald | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
BRIGHOUSE, Jacob Riley Rata | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment)
SALES, Israel Nathaneal David | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
ALBERTS, William James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
LAFSKY, Thomas James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
POVEY, Navajo Nikora | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
