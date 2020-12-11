District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 11
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
BUTLER, Anthony George Denis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
FIELD, Clinton James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
RICHARDSON, Louise May | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
LEWIS-BEATTIE, Walker Teomana | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)
WARNER, Matthew John Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
DAVIS, Michael Anthony | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
NEWTON, Michelle Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
GRAY, John Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
HIXON, Gregory Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
DILLON, Mitchel John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
SLADE, Mitchell Lawrence | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
SPRY, Katie Joanna | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 11