Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on December 11.
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 11

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 7:32 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

BUTLER, Anthony George Denis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

FIELD, Clinton James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

LEWIS-BEATTIE, Walker Teomana | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WARNER, Matthew John Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WESTPHAL, Ed | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

NEWTON, Michelle Lee | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GRAY, John Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEATH, Douglas Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

DILLON, Mitchel John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SLADE, Mitchell Lawrence | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

SPRY, Katie Joanna | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, December 11

