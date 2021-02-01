Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 1
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 1
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MCKINLEY, Sironen John William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BEAN, Kailyn Jade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JEWELL, Daniel Terry | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARSHALL, Dillon;BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

FERGUSON, Kerrod Neil | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HEALY, Jacob | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MURGHA, Leslie Vivian | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

RYDER, Peter David John | | | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURGESS, Patricia Irene | | | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 1

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Premium Content CBD cafe voted best in Rocky in Delicious competition

        Food & Entertainment “It is huge exposure but it also gives us a bit of feedback and confidence in knowing we are doing the right thing.”

        Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        Premium Content Nudist retreat’s light at end of tunnel after approval saga

        News Things are looking up for the Capricorn Coast business.

        LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Dairy industry ‘grasping at seaweed’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Premium Content Meet the new principal of St Ursula's College

        Education The appointment followed the retirement of former principal Catherine Dunbar in...