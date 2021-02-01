Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
MCKINLEY, Sironen John William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WILSON, Anthony Ronald | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
BEAN, Kailyn Jade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
JEWELL, Daniel Terry | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
HAMILTON, Vernon Larry Douglas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
MARSHALL, Dillon;BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
FERGUSON, Kerrod Neil | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
HEALY, Jacob | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
MURGHA, Leslie Vivian | | | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)
RYDER, Peter David John | | | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BURGESS, Patricia Irene | | | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 1