District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 3
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

LIVOCK, James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOWES, Jayden Leigh | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Travis William | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

COSTELLOE, Boaz Michael | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Louise | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

