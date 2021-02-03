Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
LIVOCK, James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BOWES, Jayden Leigh | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SMITH, Travis William | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
COSTELLOE, Boaz Michael | | | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RICHARDSON, Louise | | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 3