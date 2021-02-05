District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SMITH, Travis William | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
MCINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SMITH, Andrew James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SHAW, Jarred Michael John; GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
BAKER, Leonard George | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WATTS, Gavin Bruce | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
