District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Travis William | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MCINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Andrew James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John; GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Leonard George | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATTS, Gavin Bruce | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

TOGNI, Anthony John | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 5

