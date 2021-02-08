Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

COSTELLOE, Boaz Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 8

More Stories

Show More
rockhampton district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        Premium Content Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        News James Douglas Malone has been banned from attending licensed premises in Yeppoon for six months.

        ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        Premium Content ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        News The Yeppoon student will be farewelled at a service on Monday.

        LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Premium Content GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Gardening Green thumb Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks for around the garden.