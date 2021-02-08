District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
SANSOM, Ramana Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
COSTELLOE, Boaz Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 8