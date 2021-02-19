Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LIVOCK, James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MCGLINCHY, Warren Pater | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Nicholas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MAPES, Alexander Richard | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MCINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Francis Gerald Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HUTCHINSON, Jamie Liam | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

KENT, Bradley John | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHITE, James Kelvin; GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DUNCAN, Melavi Roy | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 19