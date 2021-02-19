Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 19
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 19
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LIVOCK, James | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BROMILOW, Daniel Boyd | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MCGLINCHY, Warren Pater | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Nicholas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MAPES, Alexander Richard | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HASSALL, David Matthew | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MCINTOSH, Clinton Russell | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Michael Anthony | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GOODA, Francis Gerald Joseph | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FALK, Kerry Lyn | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SCHMIDT, James William | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BAKER, Corey James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HUTCHINSON, Jamie Liam | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

KENT, Bradley John | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHITE, James Kelvin; GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DUNCAN, Melavi Roy | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

ALLEN, Danny Thomas | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | | | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 19

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    NASA lands rover on Mars

    NASA lands rover on Mars
    • 19th Feb 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ businesses rally together to support Cockscomb Veterans

        Premium Content CQ businesses rally together to support Cockscomb Veterans

        News The not-for-profit group has had thousands of dollars in fees waived to help it become compliant.

        Rocky to receive nearly $400k for jobs training

        Premium Content Rocky to receive nearly $400k for jobs training

        Politics More than 2,000 Queenslanders looking for jobs will receive training under the...

        Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

        Premium Content Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

        News There will be three sessions about the road upgrades at Gracemere.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make our community safe

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make our community safe

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.