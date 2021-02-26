Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

AHLERS, Cameron John | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MARSHALL, Dillon & BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DILLON, Mitchell John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FEATHERSTONE, John Edward | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TORY, Christopher Glen | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SWEETMAN, Nickolas William | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

SMITH, Travis William | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, February 26

