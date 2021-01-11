Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
BUTLER, Anthony George Denis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
FIELD, Clinton James | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
DRAKE, Brendan John | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
WHITE, James Kelvin & GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
McMAHON, Liam Thomas | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
RANKIN, Philip Malik | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
BAILEY, Byron Leslie | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
TORY, Christopher Glen | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
DUNCAN, Melavi Roy | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
KETCHUP, Paul James | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
GOODA, Francis Gerald Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
GLADSTONE MATTERS follow: | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM |
CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
JENKINS, Benjamin William | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
O'SHANE, Michael Allan | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
STUBBS, Sam Jacob | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
WHITING, Lucas Corbett | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
WARNER, Mathew John Robert | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 11