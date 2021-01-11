Menu
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

BUTLER, Anthony George Denis | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

FIELD, Clinton James | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

DRAKE, Brendan John | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

WHITE, James Kelvin & GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

McMAHON, Liam Thomas | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Daniel Fredrick | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

RANKIN, Philip Malik | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Jacqueline Rae | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

JEWELL, Daniel Terry | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TORY, Christopher Glen | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNCAN, Melavi Roy | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RICHARDSON, Malcolm Edgar | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

KETCHUP, Paul James | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GOODA, Francis Gerald Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

GLADSTONE MATTERS follow: | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM |

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

JENKINS, Benjamin William | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

O'SHANE, Michael Allan | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

STUBBS, Sam Jacob | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WHITING, Lucas Corbett | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

WARNER, Mathew John Robert | Judge Clarke | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 11

