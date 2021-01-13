Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
WATSON, Jamie Andrew | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
THEODOSSIO, Adam Bernard | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
RICHARDSON, Louise May | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
RICHARDS, Tre Raven John | Judge Clarke | | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 13