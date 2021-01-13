Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 13
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 13
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

WATSON, Jamie Andrew | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SHAW, Jarred Michael John & GRABYN, Christopher Ray | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

THEODOSSIO, Adam Bernard | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | Judge Clarke | | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDS, Tre Raven John | Judge Clarke | | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 13

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camping trip ends in violent assault on former partner

        Premium Content Camping trip ends in violent assault on former partner

        Crime A Central Queensland man pushed his ex-partner to the ground and punched her twice to the head.

        Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Premium Content Camp proposed for workers at Shoalwater Bay project

        Business The camp would consist of 243 rooms and would be needed for up to 30 months.

        Woman resists arrest after verbal fight outside kebab shop

        Premium Content Woman resists arrest after verbal fight outside kebab shop

        Crime She was found in possession of marijuana and a pipe used to smoke the drug.

        LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        Premium Content LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

        News Letters and SMSs to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.