District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 15
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

LEWIS-BEATTIE, Walker Teomana | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WHITE, James Kelvin & GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

COSTELLOE, Israel Hans | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

ANDERSON, Travis Roy | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SMITH, Andrew James | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Application to Vary Bail)

DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Leonard George | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

DRAKE, Brendan John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

KETCHUP, Paul James | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BASHFORD, Reagen Dallas Stanleigh | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

