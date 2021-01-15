Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
LEWIS-BEATTIE, Walker Teomana | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WHITE, James Kelvin & GRAY-GANTER, Angus Charles | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
COSTELLOE, Israel Hans | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
ANDERSON, Travis Roy | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
GEORGE, Jesse Duncan | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
JARAMINAS, Leeann Tracy | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
SMITH, Andrew James | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
YATES, Sarah Jane | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WOOLER, Shane Michael Clifford & KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
KOHL, Larissa Jean | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Application to Vary Bail)
DENTON, Nicholas Leigh | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BARSAH, Mislaam Lewis | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BAKER, Leonard George | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
DRAKE, Brendan John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
KETCHUP, Paul James | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
BASHFORD, Reagen Dallas Stanleigh | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
