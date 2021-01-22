Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton on January 22.
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 7:23 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

TOGNI, Anthony John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

ADIDI, Adikuyum Atu Marley | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

FEATHERSTONE, John Edward | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 22

