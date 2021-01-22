District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
CANTRILL-RYALL, Steven Joseph | Judge Clarke | Court 5 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
TOGNI, Anthony John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
ADIDI, Adikuyum Atu Marley | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WALKER, Alexander William Jack | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
WHITE, Harold John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
FEATHERSTONE, John Edward | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
RICHARDSON, Gregory Kenneth John | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
MURRAY, Dion Scott | Judge Clarke | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)
