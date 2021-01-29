Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :
MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
RANKIN, Alex James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
LIVOCK, James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
BOWES, Jayden Leigh | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)
BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
RUMPF, Michael James & GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 29