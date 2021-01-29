Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 29
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 29
Crime

Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RANKIN, Alex James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SLEEMAN, Christopher Wayne | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDSON, Louise May | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

LIVOCK, James | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BOWES, Jayden Leigh | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BARRETT, Robert Gordon | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GHILOTTI, Shannon Paul | | | 9:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BRYCE, Daniel Wade | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

RUMPF, Michael James & GODBEE, Tracey Lee | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HIXON, Gregory Robert | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, January 29

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Attack with chair handle leaves CQ man in critical condition

        Premium Content Attack with chair handle leaves CQ man in critical condition

        News Man who faces court Friday was known to the victim

        • 29th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: the top 5 stories you may have missed out on

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: the top 5 stories you may have missed out on

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours

        DV offender threatened to kill victim’s dogs

        Premium Content DV offender threatened to kill victim’s dogs

        Crime The Central Queensland man slapped the victim across the face when asked to...

        RGS employee suing school for $740k for workplace injury

        Premium Content RGS employee suing school for $740k for workplace injury

        News The defence for the private school denies the allegations and says the employee...